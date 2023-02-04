Create New Account
Stop overthinking and start seeing! In this helpful Q&A with Guy Finley he addresses the question of why we need to stop overthinking about how to solve the problems in our life and instead use disturbances to see the real problem, which is that we're addicted to thinking about ourselves.

Best-selling, self-realization author, Guy Finley, gives FREE ONLINE talks to the public every Sunday at 9:30a (PT) and every Wednesday 7p (PT).  To register for these talks, simply go to:  https://www.guyfinley.org/light

