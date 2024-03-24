Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Anniversary of the NATO attack on Yugoslavia – unspeakable suffering, unclarified guilt! (Film: “WHY? Stories of the bombed Yugoslavia”)
channel image
Kla.TV - English
150 Subscribers
47 views
Published 19 hours ago

March 24, 2024, is the 25th anniversary of the NATO attack on former Yugoslavia which violated international law. For 79 days the NATO Air Force attacked Yugoslavia, dropping 14,000 bombs which killed more than 2,000 and injured over 8,000 civilians.

Keywords
natoserbiayugoslavia

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket