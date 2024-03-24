Anniversary of the NATO attack on Yugoslavia – unspeakable suffering, unclarified guilt! (Film: “WHY? Stories of the bombed Yugoslavia”)

March 24, 2024, is the 25th anniversary of the NATO attack on former Yugoslavia which violated international law. For 79 days the NATO Air Force attacked Yugoslavia, dropping 14,000 bombs which killed more than 2,000 and injured over 8,000 civilians.
