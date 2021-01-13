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EYE Witness Testimony of ANTIFA Discussing Crowd Agitation Tactics
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130 views • January 13, 2021
This is an EYE WITNESS to ANTIFA Openly Discussing Agitation Tactics Against Trump Supporters. This man is an Emergency Manager from the state of Pennsylvania. Trump did NOT incite violence in ANY way. This was a Satanic Deep State infiltration of the huge crowd of peaceful Trump supporters in order to make them look bad by dressing like Trump supporters. ANTIFA dressed like Trump supporters along with military looking men in bright orange hats (possible military special operators) are the men that caused the violence and agitated the Trump supporters. The goal was to make Trump supporter look BAD who were there to peacefully protest epic election fraud. All the video evidence proves this to be the case. This is just one eye witness to over hearing ANTIFA groups discussing their "Agent Provacatuer" tactics before executing those seditious tactics on peaceful Trump supporters.
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