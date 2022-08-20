The First International "ANTI-FASCIST CONGRESS" - Has Started in the Moscow Region. - Eng Text 082022.

The first International Anti-Fascist Congress has started in the Moscow region. Sergei Shoigu

It is held within the framework of the Army-2022 forum. Shoigu made a speech at the opening:

Dictatorial regimes were established in Spain, Portugal, Romania, Croatia and other states. The most radical form of it was German Nazism. One of the main factors that led to the Second World War was the cooperation of Anglo-American and Nazi business circles.

Marches of SS legionnaires have become traditional in Estonia and Latvia. Monuments are being erected to war criminals, Nazi slogans and appeals are openly heard on the streets of Lithuanian cities.

Official Kiev has openly declared itself the heir and successor of the bloody Ukrainian nationalists. The Verkhovna Rada has declared the OUN-UPA militants (banned in Russia) fighters for national independence.

After the collapse of the USSR, Washington did everything to create an antipode of Russia from Ukraine.

"Today we are witnessing another vivid manifestation of the Nazi policy, when the Russophobic idea of banning all Russian citizens from entering the European Union is being actively promoted from high tribunes in Europe," said Sergei Shoigu.





▫️He noted, however, that the fundamental principles of the world order and the legal and political evaluations of the Nuremberg Tribunal were increasingly ignored and revised by individual countries, in particular the Baltic States.





▫️"SS legionnaires' marches have become traditional in Estonia and Latvia, with monuments and obelisks erected to war criminals. Nazi slogans and appeals are openly heard in the streets of Lithuanian cities," said the Head of the Russian Defence Ministry.





▫️He quoted Georgi Dimitrov, who called fascism "bestial chauvinism, medieval barbarism and unbridled aggression against other peoples and countries".





▫️"In the 1930s, fascist dictatorial regimes were established in Spain, Portugal, Romania, Croatia and several other states. The most radical and aggressive form was German Nazism," said Sergei Shoigu.





▫️He stressed that the National Socialists' rise to power was due to their funding by international capital.





▫️"It is clear that the financial and economic co-operation between Anglo-American and Nazi business circles was a major factor leading to the Second World War, which cost humanity unprecedented human lives," the minister said.





▫️He recalled that the aggression against the Soviet Union was the most brutal.





▫️"27 million dead. No other nation in the world has paid such a price. Of the total number of victims, nearly 14 million were civilians. This is a direct consequence of the Nazi policy pursued by the invaders," Shoigu said.





▫️He stressed that "the lessons of history are poorly learned by those who, relying on their own power, perpetrate violence".





▫️"The bombing of Yugoslavia, the wars in Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya, the nurturing of terrorist structures in Syria. These and similar crimes always have specific instigators and perpetrators. Responsibility for such actions and their consequences lies squarely with the leadership of the United States and NATO," said Shoigu.

Video: Zvezdanews