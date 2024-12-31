BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Richard Poe: The British, The Jews, Communism, & World Government
Author Richard Poe discusses his book on the British plot for world domination, how communism was created, the role of the Jews and the occult, how British agents were used to foment the Bolshevik revolution and disintegrate rivals such as the Russian Empire, the French Revolution as the first Color Revolution which elites use to destroy nations, how the Young England movement from two centuries ago that called for a return to feudalism sounds just like today's Great Reset project, conspiracy literature, and more!


Richard Poe Websites

Website https://www.richardpoe.com

Book https://www.amazon.com/British-Invented-Communism-Blamed-Jews/dp/B0D46BB4WV

X https://x.com/RealRichardPoe

Substack https://richardpoe.substack.com

Previous appearance on Geopolitics & Empire https://geopoliticsandempire.com/2021/05/08/richard-poe-globalism-rooted-in-british-liberal-imperialism-not-american-empire


About Richard Poe

Richard Poe is a New York Times-bestselling author and award-winning journalist. He has written many bestselling books, on many subjects, both fiction and non-fiction. Poe's best-known book is The Shadow Party, co-written with David Horowitz. His latest book is How the British Invented Communism (And Blamed It on the Jews).


Keywords
communismjewsconspiracyglobalismbritishmarxsecret societiesbolsheviksbritish empireworld governmentsoviet uniontrotskyweffeudalismrussian empiregreat reset
