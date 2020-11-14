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Avoid contamination by Guerilla Mask Force in Bern, Switzerland
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141 views • November 14, 2020
Bern 31th October, 2020
Betray your neighborhood
Rule breakers on the wall
Endangering solitary confinement
Mask requirement for a lifetime
Outlaw mask deniers
That is solidarity
Defend against vaccination opponents
Submit to normality
Avoid contamination
Absolute sterility
Body contact creates suffering
Only loneliness is safe
Our breath kills
Vaccination is charity
Protect the unborn -
Renounce their conception
Betray your neighborhood
Rule breakers on the wall
Endangering solitary confinement
Mask requirement for a lifetime
Outlaw mask deniers
That is solidarity
Defend against vaccination opponents
Submit to normality
Avoid contamination
Absolute sterility
Body contact creates suffering
Only loneliness is safe
Our breath kills
Vaccination is charity
Protect the unborn -
Renounce their conception
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