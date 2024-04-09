Create New Account
RFK Jr. Backtracks | Appointing a Special counsel on Jan. 6 convicts would 'restore peace'
Published 14 hours ago

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he would appoint a special counsel to determine whether the sentences of Jan. 6 convicts are appropriate, adding that he believes it would help “restore peace” and trust in the American government.


#RFKJR #Jan6 #SpecialCounsel

special counselrfk jrjan6

