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WARFARE PRAYERS THAT ROUT DEMONS PART3-BY JOHN ECKHARDT (CONFRONTING THE ENEMY'S TACTICS)
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134 views • August 21, 2021
Multitudes of people are deceived by the enemy. There are hosts of lying and deceiving spirits that work under the authority of Satan. Th ese spirits include delusion, deception, lying, seducing, blinding, error, and guile. Our praying can
strip the power of these deceiving spirits and cause the eyes of people to be opened.
Credits to John Eckhardt for this book.
CONTENTS:
Quenching the Fire of the Enemy .
Breaking Curses and Releasing the Blessings of God .
Prayers to Overcome Satanic and Demonic Conspiracies .
Overcoming and Dividing Demonic Confederacies .
Prayers Over High Places .
Prayers Over Gates .
Prayers Against Idols .
Prayers Th at Destroy Oppression .
Breaking the Power of Schizophrenia and Doublemindedness
Prayers and Decrees Th at Break the Powers of Darkness .
Prayers Against the Spirit of Destruction .
Closing Breaches and Hedges .
Destroying Evil Cauldrons (Pots).
Destroying Yokes and Removing Burdens .
strip the power of these deceiving spirits and cause the eyes of people to be opened.
Credits to John Eckhardt for this book.
CONTENTS:
Quenching the Fire of the Enemy .
Breaking Curses and Releasing the Blessings of God .
Prayers to Overcome Satanic and Demonic Conspiracies .
Overcoming and Dividing Demonic Confederacies .
Prayers Over High Places .
Prayers Over Gates .
Prayers Against Idols .
Prayers Th at Destroy Oppression .
Breaking the Power of Schizophrenia and Doublemindedness
Prayers and Decrees Th at Break the Powers of Darkness .
Prayers Against the Spirit of Destruction .
Closing Breaches and Hedges .
Destroying Evil Cauldrons (Pots).
Destroying Yokes and Removing Burdens .
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