Stew Peters Full Show : DHS Whistleblower EXPOSES Bioweapon
The deep state is never going to tell the truth. They will always hoard as much power as they can for themselves. And whenever they’re given some power to combat “foreign” enemies they will always switch to using this power against American citizens. This isn’t a surprise. For our elites in Washington, the American people are the enemy, an enemy they hate far more than any foreign country.

There’s a lot on the line with these midterms. Perhaps the most of any midterm in living memory. Who we try to elect next week may decide whether the U.S. keeps giving Ukraine a blank check in its war with Russia, and by extension whether we keep risking global thermonuclear war. Who we try to elect next week will determine whether we live under vaccines and mask mandates or whether those both recede and then vanish forever.

The killer injection is tearing apart families across the world!
Debbie Zagaja joins to detail the brutal death of her healthy, active sister Connie, after she took the jab.

