MALI - Clashes between the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) & the Malian Armed Forces (FAMa) in the rural commune of Gourma-Rharous in the Timbuktu Region

Clashes are ongoing between the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) and the Malian Armed Forces (FAMa) in the rural commune of Gourma-Rharous in the Timbuktu Region.

(Russian (former Wagner Group) Mercenary fighters under the Russian government-owned Africa Corps group had been fighting alongside the Malian military in Kidal.)

Earlier video today (not uploaded), militants of the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) shows airstrikes carried out by aircraft of the Russian Armed Forces’ Africa Corps on the city of Kidal in Mali.

Adding: There were photos just posted:

Photos of the meeting between Malian President Assimi Goita and Russian Ambassador Igor Gromyko and Russia's military attaché in Bamako Vladimir Yakush against the backdrop of a crisis caused by a large-scale offensive by militants.

Adding, links if you want to know more about this:

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/4/29/what-role-has-russia-played-in-malis-security-and-the-sahel-region#:~:text=Mercenary%20fighters%20under%20the%20Russian,jointly%20with%20the%20Malian%20government.



https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2026/04/27/early-setbacks-for-russian-mercenaries-as-conflict-flares-in-mali-mt-analysis-shows-a92611



Adding:

According to Axios, United States Central Command has prepared a plan for a “short and powerful” wave of strikes on Iran aimed at breaking the current negotiating deadlock.