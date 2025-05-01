A part of Israel is burning.

Massive forest fires injured 12, burned over 2,000 hectares, and destroyed nearly all of ‘Park Canada’ and the Emmaus monastery in Latrun.

The army is helping fight the fire, and 18 people have been arrested for arson.

🔥Wildfires are raging across the countryside between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, fueled by strong winds.

And just to add more fuel to the fire — literally — Haaretz reports that Israeli settlers have set Palestinian agricultural land ablaze in the West Bank.