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What Is Behind The Sex-Ed Curriculum?
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36 views • December 25, 2019
"What don't you like about the curriculum?" asks the Progressives. Well, here is a deep dive in to the answer to that very question. Glad you asked...
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Let me know what you think, comment below.
If you feel so inclined, please donate to the channel so I can continue to create this content for you.
https://PayPal.me/JustAnotherChannel
Donate BTC: 3Cq4X9fYg6XivQeYkj994kkzaPoRNveF8u
Music Credz:
Aiúa- https://soundcloud.com/user-821014063
Jetsuns- https://www.facebook.com/Jetsuns/
Backup Channels:
https://bitchute.com/justanotherchannel
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/jus...
CONTACT:
https://www.facebook.com/JustAnotherC...
[email protected]
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