BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Prophecy 118 Excerpts! Bible Survival (see Mark 13:12) YAH SENDS HIS DIVIDING SWORD. So Many Beloveds are going into wolves dens, torn to pieces. Unequally yoked in marriages/ministries ect..
YAHUVEH'S Amightywind Holy Prophecies
YAHUVEH'S Amightywind Holy Prophecies
57 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
127 views • August 11, 2023

this is a mirrored video 

Excerpts from YAH'S Amightywind Prophecy 118
Beware, The Great Tribulation Is A Breath Away!
Written/Spoken under the anointing of the RUACH ha KODESH
through Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
Received February 19, 2010
Released June 27, 2010

Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html  

See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html 


see also this video to further validate YAH'S Word

1 Cor. 2:14 YAH'S Word Exposes Flesh Teachers "he cannot understand them (scriptures)" "they are spiritually discerned" by HIS SPIRIT. In Proph 111, 113, Divorce Decree Unequally Yoked/Abused mirrored

https://www.brighteon.com/413841a8-6467-4ece-aa73-4e8a388e04df  


Excerpts from YAH'S Amightywind Prophecy 118 below here and YAHUSHUA'S sober warning in the Gospel of Mark Chapter 13 about the sheer danger of being unequally yoked to someone who despises THEM. This is very common where Christian persecution is prevalent but soon will be in a mass scale worldwide as the Great Tribulation draws so near. 

Excerpts Prophecy 118:

In the end none of MY Bride will be unequally yoked. I shall repeat, YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH will use the dividing sword and before this Bride is taken off of this earth, if they are unequally yoked, YAHUSHUA will divide. I will not allow MY Bride to be contaminated, it was only for a set time, for lightness and darkness cannot go together. This is a war, YAHUSHUA fights for HIS Bride, the enemy cannot win.

I put light with light and the light only becomes brighter. It is not a struggle together when you put YAHUVEH/YAHWEH, YAHUSHUA and the RUACH ha KODESH first in your life and your love.

Did I not warn, ‘Your worst enemies will be in your own households’? (Micah 7:6, Mt. 10:36) I warn again now, those who do not want to be divided, those who love their spouse more than I, YAHUVEH/YAHWEH, those that spit MY Word back in your face and brand you a false prophet Elisabeth [Elisheva], know this, these are not your Words, these are MY Words! And it is backed up in the Holy Scriptures! Remember Prophecy 111 – I, YAHUSHUA MASHIACH, Grant You A HOLY Divorce Decree, For Those Who Need It.

I had another prophet (Nehemiah, Neh. 13:23-30) literally curse and pull the men’s beards and slap them for being unequally yoked, so when the attacks come and yes, they will come, be as a Stephen, Holy Bride of YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH, keep your eyes not focused on the boulders that will hit you, keep your eyes focused on YAHUSHUA. They stone you but are really stoning YAHUSHUA/JESUS and yes, I dare to speak to those who dare call themselves ‘Christians’ but I, YAHUVEH call you Ichabod Christians.

(Neh. 13:25 and I contended with them, and cursed them, and smote certain of them, and plucked off their hair, and made them swear by GOD, saying, Ye shall not give your daughters unto their sons, nor take their daughters unto your sons or for yourself.

Neh. 13:27 Shall we then hearken unto you to do all this great evil, to transgress against our GOD in marrying strange wives?)

So I leave you with these Words. I told you, ‘Everything that can be shaken will be Shaken’. I remind you of this in Prophecy 105, “I, YAHUVEH, Say, ‘In 2009 I’m going to shake everything that can be shaken!‘”, I warned you ahead of time what 2010 will be like in Prophecy 116, “You Must Be Faith Water Walkers”.

Know this also, this Prophecy only gives the enemies more reason to hate you, but this is nothing new. YAHUSHUA was and is hated. Can you expect anything less, for you are HIS reflection on this earth, the ones I call ‘YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH’s Bride’.

***

In Gospel of Mark Chapter 13:10-12, YAHUSHUA/JESUS gave us a very serious warning here below:

"10 And the gospel must first be published among all nations.

11 But when they shall lead you, and deliver you up, take no thought beforehand what ye shall speak, neither do ye premeditate: but whatsoever shall be given you in that hour, that speak ye: for it is not ye that speak, but the Holy Ghost.

12 Now the brother shall betray the brother to death, and the father the son; and children shall rise up against their parents, and shall cause them to be put to death.


Keywords
vaccinesdeceptionheavenholy spiritalienshellholy biblemind controlzombiesamightywind ministrybook of revelationyahushua ha mashiachyahuvehholinessthe last daysthe great tribulationthe ruach ha kodeshyahuveh godholiness unto yahthe mark of the beast 666manmade plaguestrue tested prophetshebrew jewish roots ministrystrangefire false prophets
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Iva Greene
We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I&#8217;m Preparing for the Worst

We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I’m Preparing for the Worst

Mike Adams
Why Open-Programmable Humanoid Garden Robots Will Help You Achieve Off-Grid Food Production

Why Open-Programmable Humanoid Garden Robots Will Help You Achieve Off-Grid Food Production

Mike Adams
Pink Himalayan salt: The quiet upgrade your pantry has been missing

Pink Himalayan salt: The quiet upgrade your pantry has been missing

HRS Editors
Why I Believe Permaculture Is Possibly The Most Important Freedom Strategy You Can Deploy

Why I Believe Permaculture Is Possibly The Most Important Freedom Strategy You Can Deploy

Mike Adams
Report Identifies Seven Common Gaps in Family Emergency Plans

Report Identifies Seven Common Gaps in Family Emergency Plans

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy