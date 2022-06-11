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Are Covid-19 mRNA vaccines producing two types of people - apathetic, obedient, compliant, docile individuals and violent, aggressive, raging individuals?
Taken from the Health Ranger Report Situation Update, May 27, 2022 - Uvalde massacre was a PLANNED STAND DOWN operation involving corrupt cops and US Federal Marshals (37.11 - 45.20 mins mark). Health Ranger Podcast links:
https://www.naturalnews.com/hrr/Index-1.html
http://brighteon.com/5d002cab-fe16-4d49-ad2e-bf9d5d9a7169
Please read the following articles written by yours truly. They will help you to prepare physically, spiritually, mentally and psychologically before this "zombie apocalypse" event starts. The U.S government, FEMA, CDC and other governmental agencies have already prepared for this event! My question for you today is - are you ready for this event?
https://444prophecynews.com/zombies-beasts-of-the-earth-the-7-year-tribulation-part-1-ewm/
https://444prophecynews.com/zombies-beasts-of-the-earth-the-7-year-tribulation-part-2-ewm/