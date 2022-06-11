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Are Covid-19 mRNA vaccines producing two types of people?
The Truth Shall Set You Free
The Truth Shall Set You Free
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3357 views • June 11, 2022

Are Covid-19 mRNA vaccines producing two types of people - apathetic, obedient, compliant, docile individuals and violent, aggressive, raging individuals?

Taken from the Health Ranger Report Situation Update, May 27, 2022 - Uvalde massacre was a PLANNED STAND DOWN operation involving corrupt cops and US Federal Marshals (37.11 - 45.20 mins mark). Health Ranger Podcast links:

https://www.naturalnews.com/hrr/Index-1.html

http://brighteon.com/5d002cab-fe16-4d49-ad2e-bf9d5d9a7169

Please read the following articles written by yours truly. They will help you to prepare physically, spiritually, mentally and psychologically before this "zombie apocalypse" event starts. The U.S government, FEMA, CDC and other governmental agencies have already prepared for this event! My question for you today is - are you ready for this event?

https://444prophecynews.com/zombies-beasts-of-the-earth-the-7-year-tribulation-part-1-ewm/

https://444prophecynews.com/zombies-beasts-of-the-earth-the-7-year-tribulation-part-2-ewm/

Keywords
cancermovievaccine5gcuredeadapocalypsezombiesstrongviolentmonstersrunfastturnvaccinatedquickfleshdecaysavagesmellwalkingundeadrotanimalisticaggressive
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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