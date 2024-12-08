Israeli air strikes in Darayya, Syria as Israeli tanks & troops proceed deeper into Syrian territory

Israeli air strikes in Darayya, Syria as Israeli tanks and troops proceed deeper into Syrian territory creating a larger “buffer zone” 😏

Some spelling difference, added to the same video: Israel continues to bomb the Syrian province of Daraa.

Sheikh Naim Qasem of Hezbollah made it clear in his last speech, Israel aims at expanding its borders. A new Sykes-Picot begins with the fall of Syria. Foolish Syrian people celebrating nothing but the end of their sovereignty for the rest of history!





🚩 @ResistanceTrench