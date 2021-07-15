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Bases116 Dr Richard Fleming Part2 SARS CoV2 Violation of International Law
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5599 views • July 15, 2021
Dr Richard Fleming presents a detailed case for the violations of international by many of the key people in this War against the peoples of the earth. Explained in extreme detail, the Prions which are a key part of the vaccines, which cause the deadly brain rotting disease CJD. The Spike proteins, and how the vaccines are the killer.
Explained in several parts, this us a must see, and keep presentation, made for the BASES2021 conference on July 11th 2021., in Wiltshire.
Explained in several parts, this us a must see, and keep presentation, made for the BASES2021 conference on July 11th 2021., in Wiltshire.
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