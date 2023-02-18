Reconnaissance officers of the 58th Special Forces destroyed a DShK heavy machine gun with crew and 2 groups of enemy infantry

Scouts of the 58th Separate Special Purpose Battalion (formerly 3 Special Forces Special Forces of the NM of the DPR) with the help of modern thermal imaging surveillance devices and guided missile weapons inflict heavy losses on the enemy. So the operators of the anti-tank systems of the unit managed to destroy the DShK heavy machine gun, which was firing at our positions, and 2 groups of Ukrainian militants who were advancing to attack our forces.



