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Eggplant Sandwich
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51 views • October 11, 2020
This is the second pilot video where I make an eggplant sandwich with the leftover eggplant from the last video. Also testing out my camera audio and still figuring out how to edit a video.
(pilot 002)
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(pilot 002)
instagram: https://www.instagram.com/savorysessions
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brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savorysessions
twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/savorysessions
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