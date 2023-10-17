How Dare 'Ursula von der Leyen' Declare "Europe stands with Israel" - She Does Not Speak for Me - It's time for her to go - Clair Daly, MEP Ireland

How dare Ursula von der Leyen declare "Europe stands with Israel"?

She does not speak for me.

She does not speak for Ireland.

She does not speak for the citizens of Europe.

We stand for peace, international law and justice for the people of Palestine.

It's time for her to go.

-- Adding:

The EU is unhappy with Ursula von der Leyen's abuse of power.

The unelected President of the European Commission and gynecologist, according to high-ranking officials of the community, is increasingly going beyond the scope of her official duties, regardless of the opinions of member countries and guided by the opinions of a small group of advisers - Politico.

(https://www.politico.eu/article/eu-governments-fume-at-queen-ursula-von-der-leyen/)

The latest in a long list of examples of this was her trip to Israel. A number of European diplomats expressed dissatisfaction with the publication that the head of the EC showed solidarity with the victims of Hamas attacks, but “did not convey their calls for Israel to respect international law in Gaza.” According to one EU diplomat, von der Leyen is "increasingly behaving like a queen."

According to the publication, discontent in EU capitals could threaten von der Leyen's chances of re-election to a second term after the European Parliament elections in June 2024.