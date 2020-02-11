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CONGRESS DISCUSSES THE IMPLICATIONS OF THE CORONAVIRUS "OUTBREAK"
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69 views • February 11, 2020
Sen. Tom Cotton leads a discussion on the ramifications of the Coronavirus outbreak, said to have originated in Wuhan
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