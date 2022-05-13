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Ukrainian Soldiers Attacked the Russian City of Kursk
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141 views • May 13, 2022
Journal News.
Ukrainian Soldiers Attacked the Russian City of Kursk

According to the breaking news, the Ukrainian Army attacked the Russian city of Kursk.

The attack launched by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, its western neighbor, continues unabated. Since the beginning of the attack, both countries have suffered huge losses. While Russia has been trying to invade Ukraine since February 24, the Ukrainian army is considering repelling its army and destroying its equipment.

With the increase in the violence of the attack in recent days, Ukraine is having a hard time defending itself. The United States and Europe are providing Ukraine with a lot of military equipment in order to defend itself. Ukraine, on the other hand, started to attack with the support it received.

According to a breaking news today, the Ukrainian Army attacked the Russian city of Kursk. Ukraine, which attacked in many regions, drove Russia crazy. An oil defect and ammunition depot exploded in the city of Kursk. Russian authorities did not make any statement on this issue.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IwCviAAB9YQ
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current eventsattackrussiawararmyukrainesoldierskurskammunition depot
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