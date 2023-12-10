As Constitutions Collapse - 2nd Edition

A little more streamlined than the original version, remastered for many of us who are running out of time to share and study the less critical parts. 😊 Ted weiland, Walter Tschoepe, and others as guests.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.