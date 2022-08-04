At Risk of Miscarriages | Unrestricted Truths

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What does the jab do to pregnant women?
In this episode of Unrestricted Truths, James Grundvig talks with Dr. Christiane Northrup about the impact the vaccine has on pregnant women and their unborn children, as well as miscarriage statistics.
See this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight go to:
https://bit.ly/3Q3HVPp
Full Episodes of Unrestricted Truths are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!