Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Mayor's Stupid Decision - Nebraska History 11.21.2020
channel image
Real Free News
60 Subscribers
47 views
Published a day ago

Nebraska History Today November 21 2020, David City mayor, Alan Zavodny, mandated masks by executive order against the citizens and city council’s protests. He said, “To me, I’m on the right side of history on this”. Now we all know that he was on the wrong side of history. Alan will always be remembered as... And that’s Nebraska History.

https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/nebraska-history?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

#nebraskahistory #AlanZavodny #davidcity #davidcityneraska #nebraskabutlercounty #history #historynebraska #historicalsociety #petericketts #teamricketts #teamcheptricks #visitnebraska #nebraskalife #nebraskaland #nebraskasandhills #nebraskagram #nebraskastrong #lincolnnebraska #nebraskathroughthelens #visit #nebraskablogger #lincoln #omahanebraska #omaha #journey #nebraskafurnituremart #nebraskahunting #nebraskafootball #explorenebraska #trb #onlyinnebraska #visitomaha #shareomaha #givingtuesday402 #huskers #nebraskacornhuskers #nebraskahuskers #gobigred #gbr

Keywords
stupidnebraskaidiots

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket