A Mayor's Stupid Decision - Nebraska History 11.21.2020

Nebraska History Today November 21 2020, David City mayor, Alan Zavodny, mandated masks by executive order against the citizens and city council’s protests. He said, “To me, I’m on the right side of history on this”. Now we all know that he was on the wrong side of history. Alan will always be remembered as... And that’s Nebraska History.
