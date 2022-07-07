Dr Mark McDonald discusses with Mikki Willis the Tragic Dystopia of where Society is Headed

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A MUST WATCH segment explaining what is happening in the public school systems and in a vast number of colleges and universities across the USA. The dehumanizing process taking place is breaking down the family unit, stripping away relationships, isolating people, and worse. Dr. Mark McDonald Author of United States of Fear How America Fell Victim to a Mass Psychosis