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PROOF that MSM are Two-Faced Liars: Pocketing Money From Pharma | Flyover Clips
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1821 views • March 11, 2022
Breanna Morrello worked her way up in the mainstream media from the most entry level position to working as a producer at Fox News, Newsmax, and MLB until they required the VAX to continue working for them.
Today, she is speaking with Flyover Conservatives to discuss the recent release of what most thought, but is now out there as truth about the connection between mainstream media and Pfizer!
Breanna Morrello
TWITTER: @BreannaMorello
SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO
ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509
Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com
My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
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Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
Today, she is speaking with Flyover Conservatives to discuss the recent release of what most thought, but is now out there as truth about the connection between mainstream media and Pfizer!
Breanna Morrello
TWITTER: @BreannaMorello
SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO
ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509
Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com
My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
-------------------------------------------
Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited
🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🧑💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-
http://DoctorSoGood.com
► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://FlyoverTwins.com
► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - http://FlyoverHealth.com
► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store
🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover
-------------------------------------------
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
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