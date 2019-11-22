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Episode 29 - 20191122- Mariners Travel Services
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1 view • July 04, 2020
Episode 29 brings us to the world of leisure and travel as we meet with Mariners Mission Bell Travel Services owner Lawrence Simon. Originally from Manchester England, Lawrence has been doing travel services for many years here in RSM and has great knowledge and passion for the subject. I came away wanting to do an Eastern European river cruise with my wife next year. I personally have always preferred using a travel agent for trips instead of something like Travelocity and meeting with Lawrence just reaffirmed that fact for me.
Guest: Lawrence Simon
Company: Mariners Travel Services
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/marinerstravelservices/
Phone: 949-459-2428
Address: 22441 Antonio Parkway, Suite A-350, RSM
New Address: 30376 Esperanza, Ste 200, RSM
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
Guest: Lawrence Simon
Company: Mariners Travel Services
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/marinerstravelservices/
Phone: 949-459-2428
Address: 22441 Antonio Parkway, Suite A-350, RSM
New Address: 30376 Esperanza, Ste 200, RSM
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
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