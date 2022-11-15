DeAnna Lorraine: “SOFTBALL-Sized CLOTS Coming out of Noses, Vaginas!” Doc shares results of his Vax Shedding.

Join DeAnna Lorraine on her new show Shots Fired with DeAnna Lorraine! DeAnna is joined by "Died Suddenly" Doctor and OBGYN, Dr. James Thorp and his Cohort Tiffany Parrotto who will share their shocking results of two major studies they recently completed on exactly how the jab is affecting women's fertility and menstrual cycles, and how severe the SHEDDING is when people who have never even received the vax are experiencing the same horrific reactions. They'll talk about the crazy clots women are reporting, Deciduous casts, etc. Must watch and share interview!

