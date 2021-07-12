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Interview (Dr. Charles Hoffe ) Jul 12, 2021
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133 views • October 10, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/10/09/false-narrative-takedown-documentary.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20211009_HL2&mid=DM1014010&rid=1287624708
or
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5sIWb9GTbbE
Canadian physician Dr. Charles Hoffe has also reported that 60% of his COVID jabbed patients have elevated D-dimer levels, which is indicative of blood clotting, and levels in many cases remained elevated for up to three months.
This too is evidence of causation, because your D-dimer level is a marker for blood clotting. Even if you don’t have obvious symptoms of clotting, it can indicate the presence of microclots. Hoffe discusses this in the video below.
or
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5sIWb9GTbbE
Canadian physician Dr. Charles Hoffe has also reported that 60% of his COVID jabbed patients have elevated D-dimer levels, which is indicative of blood clotting, and levels in many cases remained elevated for up to three months.
This too is evidence of causation, because your D-dimer level is a marker for blood clotting. Even if you don’t have obvious symptoms of clotting, it can indicate the presence of microclots. Hoffe discusses this in the video below.
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