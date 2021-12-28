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FACEBOOK “FACT-CHECKERS” EXPOSED from theHighwire.com
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82 views • December 28, 2021
FACEBOOK “FACT-CHECKERS” EXPOSED
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/facebook-fact-checkers-exposed/
Just opinions!! After all the censorship, shadowbanning and warnings about misinformation, court documents now reveal that Facebook (now Meta) admit that their third-party fact checkers are only giving opinions on content.
POSTED: December 27, 2021
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/facebook-fact-checkers-exposed/
Just opinions!! After all the censorship, shadowbanning and warnings about misinformation, court documents now reveal that Facebook (now Meta) admit that their third-party fact checkers are only giving opinions on content.
POSTED: December 27, 2021
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