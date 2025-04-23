BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Set Up For A Hit In Broad Daylight - Assassin’s Gun Jams
Ioftheneedle
Ioftheneedle
127 followers
114 views • 1 week ago

…  It was a set up .. the guy in the white hat lures the would be victim to just the right spot, with the assassin standing just 10 feet away.  White hat guy goes to get them a beer while the target stands there, clueless as a bag of rocks, zero situational awareness.  The assassin turns and makes his move, closing the 10 foot gap between the two in a mater of seconds… likely using a 22 caliber pistol, a favorite among assassins, for it’s small size and low noise effect, people often mistaking it for a cap gun…. the hit man assassin makes his move, holding the gun up right where he knows it’ll be the most effective, just behind the ear… he points the gun and takes aim from just inches  away, it was going to be a “no chance to miss” shot… and bam, the gun jams.  So brazen, in public, in broad daylight, and the victim being so obviously clueless, the hit man even takes the time to try and unjam the gun, and he gets a 2nd attempt, but that failed too, and he’s forced to run off.  The target still unaware until someone yells from behind “they just tried  to kill you”, at which point the target hurry’s away.   I’m sure they eventually got him. 

Keywords
attemptset-upsituational-awarenesshit-mangun-jam
