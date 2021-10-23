Robotic Biden | Alec Baldwin's fault, PERIOD. | Sebastian Gorka

This segment aired Oct 22 and starts off discussing the epic Town Hall Biden debacle then moves into the story about the Alec Baldwin shooting....



"It was Alec Baldwin's fault, PERIOD. Sebastian Gorka on AMERICA First



Professional armourer Mike Tristano said the shoot left 'many questions unanswered' as a prop gun 'should never have been pointed at a crew member'.



Tristano has worked on films with Baldwin before and was 'at a loss' to how the incident happened.



"I've never heard of anyone being killed by a prop gun," he said to Rachel Burden on BBC Radio 5 Live this morning.



"I don't know any blank that could do that type of damage. There are all different types of prop guns. There are prop guns that are only made to fire blanks and there are real guns that are used on set - which a lot of the time are converted to fire blanks.



"On a Western, which I believe this was, the guns would probably be real Western single-action weapons or lever action Winchesters, though I have not heard what type of gun it was that was used by Mr Baldwin."



He went on to say that the blank guns usually used on set don't release a projectile.