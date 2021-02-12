VERNON COLEMAN: THE PCR TEST CAN KILL YOU AND CAN BE USED TO VACCINATE YOU

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https://brandnewtube.com/watch/7D1TXFCxyDlrJQ8
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains why the UK Government's new laws in England are unnecessary and indefensible. Using the Government's own figures, he shows that deaths from covid-19 have been falling for weeks, while extra deaths due to the lockdowns and hospital closures are more than ten times as numerous as covid-19 deaths. Dr Coleman also explains how it is possible that serious side effects associated with the Astra Zeneca vaccine could result in 450,000 healthy people becoming permanently paralysed.
For more unbiased information, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com
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