​ "The Kinsey Syndrome" - SECRETS IN THE ATTIC THAT CORRUPTED A NATION

​ "The Kinsey Syndrome" - SECRETS IN THE ATTIC THAT CORRUPTED A NATION2:44:10This documentary shows how "The Kinsey Reports" have been used to change the laws concerning sex crimes in America, resulting in the minimal sentences so often given to rapists and pedophiles. Further explained is that the Kinsey data laid the foundation for sex education -- training teachers, psychologists and even Catholic priests in human sexuality. What has been the consequence? And what was Kinsey's research really based upon? Working secretly in his attic, Dr. Kinsey was one of America's original pornographers. His influence inspired Hugh Hefner to launch Playboy Magazine - the "soft" approach to porn - which in time would escalate the widespread use of pornography through magazines, cable TV and the Internet. In 2006 the California Child Molestation & Sexual Abuse Attorneys reported that: "The number of victims of childhood sexual abuse and molestation grows each year. This horrific crime is directly tied to the growth of pornography on the Internet."Perhaps most disturbing, Alfred Kinsey has been accused of training pedophiles to work with stopwatches and record the responses of children being raped - all in the name of "science." Among his workers was a Nazi pedophile whose relationship to Kinsey was exposed in a German court. The information from these crimes was then recorded in "Table 34" of Kinsey's Sexual Behavior in the Human Male. How can lawmakers use such a document to define the moral parameters of our society? Why has the truth about Kinsey been suppressed for so long? And what can Americans do to make a difference?youtu.be/cWrK4DXc2zsSatanic Child Abuse & Sacrifice​The Jesuit Military Order of Rome are the current iteration of the ancient Luciferian priests of Baal. The pagan Babylonian religion of Cain demands sexual deviancy and "human" blood sacrifice and this has been carried out by all the ruling "elites" of the peoples of the Earth in different ways right down to the present day.The pagan, Luciferian Jesuit Order and their agents twist the scripture from Hebrew 9:22 which declares, "And according to the law almost all things are purified with blood, and without shedding of blood there is no remission" believing they must "kill" and "shed blood" in order to obtain absolution and power from their "god" Lucifer! Satan demands "blood sacrifice," the "murder" of children!Few are willing to talk about it but tens of thousands of children every year are sexually abused, trafficked into sexual slavery and go missing on every continent. They are ritually tortured, sexually abused and sacrificed to Satan all over the Earth in order to obtain wealth, status, fame and protection. Under the Jesuits, pagan satanists including high ranking Roman Catholic clergy and government officials are assisted by Masonic law enforcement and justice systems in profiting from and covering up their evil acts and avoiding prosecution or punishment of any kind."Mea Maxima Culpa" - Silence in the House of God - mirrored from EricBowman777 at: archive.org/details/mea.-maxima.-culpa.- silence.in.the.-house.of.-god.-720p.-hdtv.x-264-evolveWhere and how did this begin to accelerate in modern times? All evidence points to the "evolutionary" biologist Alfred Kinsey and his research during the 30's and 40's on male and female sexuality and the powerful influence it had on changing American Laws and laws worldwide protecting women and children! Kinsey worked through "academia" to create a "social agenda" that would destroy traditional Christian morality. His reputation is still vigorously defended today and his monstrous crimes against children covered up. Alfred Kinsey was a sexual deviant and pedophile who lied about his research.In her article, "Kinsey's Secret: The Phony Science of the Sexual Revolution" writer Sue Ellin Browder states, "Nevertheless, Kinsey's version of the truth was so grossly oversimplified, exaggerated, and mixed with falsehoods, it's difficult to sort fact from fiction. Distinguished British anthropologist Geoffrey Gorer put it well when he called the reports propaganda masquerading as science. Indeed, the flaws in Kinsey's work stirred up such controversy that the Rockefeller Foundation, which had backed the original research, withdrew its funding of $100,000 a year." It should be noted here that the Rockefeller Foundation is nothing more than a Jesuit controlled Masonic "smokescreen" funding body for Rome.