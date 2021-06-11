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Obama Sent Countless Migrant Kids to Traffickers and Slavers – and Biden May Be Doing It, Too
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20 views • June 11, 2021
Obama Sent Countless Migrant Kids to Traffickers and Slavers – and Biden May Be Doing It, Too
So far, the Biden administration has sent more than 10,000 unaccompanied alien children to sponsors in the United States, not including the month of April. And in many cases, we have no idea who they’re going to. This is liberal “compassion.” Where optics and tweets matter more than protecting kids.
CREDITS ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpugeZUO4F8H7YC_H_EDirA
So far, the Biden administration has sent more than 10,000 unaccompanied alien children to sponsors in the United States, not including the month of April. And in many cases, we have no idea who they’re going to. This is liberal “compassion.” Where optics and tweets matter more than protecting kids.
CREDITS ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpugeZUO4F8H7YC_H_EDirA
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