BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

10 Essentials to Save Your Sight!
Healing-the-Eye
Healing-the-Eye
35 followers
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
71 views • November 02, 2019
Would like to learn the latest alternative treatments to save your sight? Begin now to save and improve your vision!
1) Most vitamins are lacking in the key ingredient!
2) The lack of ultraviolet light might be the cause of macular degeneration
3) Why injections are causing you to lose more vision!
4) Cataract surgery might lead to further progression of macular degeneration!
5) A 10 second test to find out if you are deficient in this key mineral that is linked to macular

Download Dr. Kondrot’s Best selling book FREE
www.KondrotBook.com

Please take advantage of a free no-obligation consultation with our Program Director. 
Dr. Kondrot will personally review your eye records and advise you the best treatments to restore your vision.
www.freeconsult.us
Keywords
healthalternativenaturalvisionglaucomamacular degenerationkondrothealing the eyecataractarmd10 essentialseye diseasedry eyes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Why I&#8217;m Choosing Exit and Build Over Politics (A Conversation with John Bush)

Why I’m Choosing Exit and Build Over Politics (A Conversation with John Bush)

Mike Adams
The seed that outlasts the storm: Why heirloom varieties belong in your prepping stockpile

The seed that outlasts the storm: Why heirloom varieties belong in your prepping stockpile

HRS Editors
Iran&#8217;s Regional Security Framework: A New Era for West Asia Without Foreign Military Presence?

Iran’s Regional Security Framework: A New Era for West Asia Without Foreign Military Presence?

Chase Codewell
Online Doomsday Chatter Fuels Preparedness Discussion as Officials and Researchers Weigh In

Online Doomsday Chatter Fuels Preparedness Discussion as Officials and Researchers Weigh In

Douglas Harrington
Stress Training: The Survival Skill You&#8217;re Probably Neglecting

Stress Training: The Survival Skill You’re Probably Neglecting

Mike Adams
Portable camping showers: For preparedness and more than just cleanliness

Portable camping showers: For preparedness and more than just cleanliness

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy