The stage is set for martial law and suspension of US Constitution!
Paul Davis UnCancelled
Paul Davis UnCancelled
37 views • 11 months ago

Biden gives green light for Ukraine to use US missiles to strike Russian cities | False flag attacks may be blamed on Trump supporters as retaliation for Trump conviction | What was Trump's "crime" again? | Fauci to answer Congress today on why he hid emails and his admissions to making up 6-foot social distancing and masking rules | Bankruptcy official tries to shut down Infowars without court order | Biden regime gives mass amnesty to 350,000 asylum seekers | Merrick Garland classifies audio recordings with prosecutor Hur as "top secret" | Biden regime nears deal to fund Bird Flu vaxx | WHO attempts to backdoor treaty | massive chicken farm arson!

Keywords
controlwhocritticize
