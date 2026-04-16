Advice for Alex Jones Jr ? (Satire)

https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/116414688481479801





Living & Breathing is not compatible with living in US with Data Centers Peter Thiel Sam Altman Larry Ellison Pakantir Oracle Stargate Artificial Intelligence taking all Water, Electricity, Land, & Resorces.





I am SvenVonErick on X. I am usually least expensive with most service bulk converting currencies & finding better, cheaper living outside the 1st World.





I would like to do a movie.





#WBNemesis





Steven G. Erickson

215 S. Broadway Suite 217

Salem, NH 03079 USA





+1 860 574 0695





1 706 740 9324