Gaza - Again Under Israeli Attack this Morning - Hospitals are Struggling and Have Run Out of Fuel

RIA Novosti footage from Gaza, which once again found itself under Israeli attack this morning.
Hospitals are struggling to cope with an influx of wounded, and earlier, HAMAS stated that all hospitals have run out of fuel.
Adding this just reported:
BREAKING: Hamas will release 50 civilians with dual nationalities, and it is unclear what Hamas will get in return
