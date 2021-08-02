© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AUG 2 2021 1900 hrs TORTURE STREAM OF ELF WAVES MICROWAVES
Follow
0
Share
Report
23 views • August 02, 2021
Torture stream of elf waves microwaves radiating brain targeting cerebral cortex manipulation of sensory and neural pathways targeting internal organs autonomous systems of anatomy
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.