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Legislative Update: Coronavirus
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14 views • September 18, 2020
In this video, Nathan gives an update on the homeschooling response to the emerging situation surrounding the coronavirus and subsequent lockdowns and school closures.
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For more information about FPM, visit www.fpmca.org
To find us on Facebook, visit www.facebook.com/familyprotectionministries/
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