OBAMA BODY COUNT? - The Truth About The Death Of Obama's Personal Chef! - Was It A Coverup?

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the mysterious death of Tafari Campbell, Obama's personal chef who died in a small pond at Martha's Vineyard just 100 feet away from Obama's personal beach. He was out paddle boarding with an unknown man, though initial media reports claimed he was alone. Witnesses say he was suddenly sucked under water.

Media falsely claimed he couldn't swim despite several photos and videos of him swimming.

Initially, Obama claimed he wasn't at home at the time of the tragedy. It turns out he was.

And now more older reports are coming out showing that Bill Clinton's personal chef also drowned in 2015.

These stories are starting to pile up. So was there an Obama body count similar to the Clinton body count?

In this video, we break down the latest strange news.





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