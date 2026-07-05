Darkness & Tribulation Comes; Christians Hated & Blamed 7-4-26@1:58 PM

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***Note: I said distinguished instead of extinguished in this line. "My Light can never be extinguished."
A word from my lovely Jesus Christ concerning the tribulation, the 3 days of darkness and how after it lifts the Christians left behind will be hunted and persecuted.
FOR THE GLORY OF FATHER GOD & JESUS CHRIST
1 John 3:7-8
7 Little children, let no man deceive you: he that doeth righteousness is righteous, even as he is righteous.
8 He that committeth sin is of the devil; for the devil sinneth from the beginning. For this purpose the Son of God was manifested, that he might destroy the works of the devil.
My Lovely Jesus Ministry
Vicki Parnell
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