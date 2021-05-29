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Is Jesus Christ the Sabbath?
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32 views • May 29, 2021
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Credits to the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church. Their website is www.SSRemnant.org
Welcome to the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church’s Sabbath worship services held on Sabbath evening, May 21, 2021. As part of Sabbath worship services, I spoke about the topic: Is Jesus Christ the Sabbath?
This issue was raised since many Protestant Christians believe that Jesus Christ is now the Sabbath since He gives us rest in Matthew 11:28; however, He also gives us peace, joy and His love through the Holy Spirit.
Further, on Facebook, I received many comments from a few Christians who claim that I worship the Sabbath rather than the Lord Jesus Christ! By observing His 7th day Sabbath, I worship, revere, honor and love Jesus Christ Who asks us to remember to keep holy His 7th day Sabbath commandment which points to Him as the Creator as mentioned in Exodus 20:8-11 and Colossians 1:16-17.
The seventh day is the Sabbath. Whose Sabbath? Of the Lord thy God. That is the biblical definition of what the seventh day Sabbath is according to Exodus 20:8-11.
Nowhere in the Bible was the Sabbath forgotten, rejected, redefined or replaced by God but today’s Protestant have redefined the Sabbath stating that Christ is the Sabbath whereas the Roman Catholic Church replaced the Sabbath day from the seventh day to the first day of the week.
Keeping holy God’s 7th day Sabbath is a matter of real faith in Christ and true faith is identified by our obedience to Christ or good works. We are justified by faith according to Romans 5:1 but also by keeping the law of God according to Romans 2:13. James 2:24 speaks of good works and faith as points of justification.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) in the Philippines with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124 & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
Follower of Christ777 on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I2E8pd9uLeTM/
Follower of Christ777 on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/followerofchrist777
Follower of Christ777 on UGETube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Follower%20of%20Christ777
Follower of Christ777 on iConnectFX: https://iconnectfx.com/ERFx/Videos.aspx
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church. Their website is www.SSRemnant.org
Welcome to the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church’s Sabbath worship services held on Sabbath evening, May 21, 2021. As part of Sabbath worship services, I spoke about the topic: Is Jesus Christ the Sabbath?
This issue was raised since many Protestant Christians believe that Jesus Christ is now the Sabbath since He gives us rest in Matthew 11:28; however, He also gives us peace, joy and His love through the Holy Spirit.
Further, on Facebook, I received many comments from a few Christians who claim that I worship the Sabbath rather than the Lord Jesus Christ! By observing His 7th day Sabbath, I worship, revere, honor and love Jesus Christ Who asks us to remember to keep holy His 7th day Sabbath commandment which points to Him as the Creator as mentioned in Exodus 20:8-11 and Colossians 1:16-17.
The seventh day is the Sabbath. Whose Sabbath? Of the Lord thy God. That is the biblical definition of what the seventh day Sabbath is according to Exodus 20:8-11.
Nowhere in the Bible was the Sabbath forgotten, rejected, redefined or replaced by God but today’s Protestant have redefined the Sabbath stating that Christ is the Sabbath whereas the Roman Catholic Church replaced the Sabbath day from the seventh day to the first day of the week.
Keeping holy God’s 7th day Sabbath is a matter of real faith in Christ and true faith is identified by our obedience to Christ or good works. We are justified by faith according to Romans 5:1 but also by keeping the law of God according to Romans 2:13. James 2:24 speaks of good works and faith as points of justification.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) in the Philippines with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124 & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
Follower of Christ777 on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I2E8pd9uLeTM/
Follower of Christ777 on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/followerofchrist777
Follower of Christ777 on UGETube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Follower%20of%20Christ777
Follower of Christ777 on iConnectFX: https://iconnectfx.com/ERFx/Videos.aspx
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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