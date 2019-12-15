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Smoke - Hypothesis featuring Eric Dubay (produced by Nes)
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22 views • December 15, 2019
I do not own the rights to the image or music featured on this video. All rights belong to the respective owners.
This track is from an upcoming collaboration album between myself and Eric Dubay by the name of 'Spirit Level" which is going to be my first major release that WILL NOT be featured on YouTube. You can find it on BitChute when it finally releases here: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ericdubay/
and here: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/smoke_conscious_hip_hop/
Thanks for listening and be sure to check out other conscious hip-hop content on this channel as well as on my BitChute.
Lyrics written and performed by Seth Davis
This track is from an upcoming collaboration album between myself and Eric Dubay by the name of 'Spirit Level" which is going to be my first major release that WILL NOT be featured on YouTube. You can find it on BitChute when it finally releases here: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ericdubay/
and here: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/smoke_conscious_hip_hop/
Thanks for listening and be sure to check out other conscious hip-hop content on this channel as well as on my BitChute.
Lyrics written and performed by Seth Davis
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