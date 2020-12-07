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Positive Covid Test? Ask This Question!!
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298 views • December 07, 2020
Peak Prosperity - 01 Dec 2020
The lockdowns are based on surging “cases” which are based on positive PCR test results.
However, what exactly is a positive PCR test result? What does it mean? As Dr. Tommy Megremis summarized recently in above video.
The lockdowns are based on surging “cases” which are based on positive PCR test results.
However, what exactly is a positive PCR test result? What does it mean? As Dr. Tommy Megremis summarized recently in above video.
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