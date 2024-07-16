Major in IOF - "Anybody who's gonna be left in Gaza; all y'all gonna Die, each & everyone of you"

"Anybody who's gonna be left in Gaza; all y'all gonna die, each and everyone of you"

This is Major Mikito Shoshan of the Israeli occupation army. He posted this video on his Facebook account threatening Palestinians in Gaza with death if they don't leave the Strip.

Mikito recorded this message in Spanish and English, reflecting his background. Previously, he also published a post vowing to eradicate the seed of Amalek (referring to Palestinians) to the last person on a "biblical scale."