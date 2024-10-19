Melbourne Freedom Rally 19 October 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 1 of two videos, this one covering the speeches given in the Bourke Street Mall. The messages were strong and clear. Our corrupt governments, and corrupt governments all around the world, are all going down. All corrupt politicians and bureaucrats will face justice for their part in crimes against humanity. People at large are waking up and any injustice will be paid for in full.