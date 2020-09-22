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CoronaVirus Lockdowns "Greatest Intrusion on Civil Liberties Since Slavery"
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40 views • September 22, 2020
Barr said, “Most of the governors do what bureaucrats always do, which is they... defy common sense. They treat free citizens as babies that can't take responsibility for themselves and others.”
https://www.thedailybeast.com/william-barr-says-coronavirus-lockdowns-are-the-greatest-intrusion-on-civil-liberties-since-slavery
https://www.thedailybeast.com/william-barr-says-coronavirus-lockdowns-are-the-greatest-intrusion-on-civil-liberties-since-slavery
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