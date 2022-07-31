Sweden under satanic khazarians' tyranny. Four kids taken away, stolen to prevent them becoming God's faithful children.

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Children of all ages, even those still breast feeding, are taken away forcibly from their parents' home and driven to social centres. These lawless measures not backed by court orders are implemented by social services and the police only to prevent kids from acquiring sound and appropriate religious-and-moral values, and hence becoming believers in God and His laws. Having no official spokesperson the not-politically represented Moslem minority is naturally the one targeted by the fascist Satanists. In comparaison LGBT community enjoys all civil rights, is promoted and protected by government-law-media.
In the video uploaded a mixed swedish-arabe couple testify to the horror and abuse of basic human rights : THEIR FOUR KIDS have been taken away !